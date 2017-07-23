Apple to Unveil Its New iPhone 8 on September 6th

Apple is going to release iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 soon. As experience tells us, it can happen in September. There is already an image of the new iPhone, that is more or less precise if rumors are to believe. The new iPhone will have OLED display, thin bezels, and, probably, a 3D face scanning feature.

The prices for the new models are still not known. However, it is possible to imagine the approximate price range based on the recent rumors and Apple’s tendency from the past years.

Samsung is going to present its new Galaxy Note 8 on August 23rd. This date can be taken as a starting point to count days to the new iPhone release. If to analyze previous years’ statistics, the approximate new iPhones release dates can be guessed.