Apple Watch Sales to Increase in 2018

Apple keeps the number of the Apple Watches that has been sold in a secret. According to Digitimes, Apple Watch sells may increase to 20 million units in 2018, from 15 million in 2017.

With Apple ready to launch its third-generation Apple Watch, Apple’s overall smartwatch shipments are expected to rise to 4.5 million units in the fourth quarter and hit 15 million for the whole year 2017, according to sources from the upstream supply chain. The sources expect the volume to rise to 20 million units in 2018.

In a research note Strategy Analytics claimed that total Apple Watch sells are now close to 30 million since the initial launch. If this prediction proves to be true, Apple may manage to sell 50 million units by 2019. The updating of Apple Watch, including LTE support and a stronger battery, may contribute to this.