Bug Found in Apple Watch 3 Just Before the Release

Apple Watch 3 is experiencing issues connecting to LTE, discovered on pre-production models. The bug makes Apple Watch disconnect from cellular and connect to a Wi-Fi network. Even an unauthenticated Wi-Fi that a user hasn't connected to earlier can disconnect Apple Watch from LTE.

In The Verge review, it was noted that Apple Watch Series 3 had problems connecting to LTE. Instead, it was trying to connect to unknown Wi-Fi networks when iPhone wasn’t near. The problem was found in a review item which Apple have replaced with another one. However, the replacement watch had the same issue.

WJS has also tested three models with two different carriers in two different states and all of them had the same issue.

Apple claims this is because of a bug and the company is investigating the issue:

We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular. We are investigating a fix for a future software release.