Catch, Swim, Play: Apple Releases New Apple Watch Commercial

Apple has released a new Apple Watch Series 2 commercial that encourages people to be active and move. The short ad called “Catch, Swim, Play” is available either below or on Apple’s official YouTube channel, so you can take a look right now.

The commercial shows three men. The first one is playing frisbee, the second one swims, and the third one is simply spending time with his child. All three move and track their activity using the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch tracks all the ways you move, exercise and stand. Reach your goals and Close Your Rings.

What do you think about the commercial? Leave your comments down below.



