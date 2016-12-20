Check Out First Hands-On Videos with New AirPods

Last week Apple finally released the long-awaited wireless AirPods. Just hours after becoming available for purchase, the initial batch of headphones was sold out and the shipping dates slipped a couple of weeks to January 2017. The AirPods also start hitting Apple Stores across the globe.

Those who was among the first to purchase the new AirPods, somehow managed to receive them and shot first short reviews and hands-on videos.

Most reviewers point out that the AirPods pair with the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch and sit in the ear perfectly well. The battery life also seems to be fine. Among the drawbacks, they name the price and some other minor issues like occasional troubles while using third-party music services.

Check out some of the reviews down below.