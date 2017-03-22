Check Out First (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 Plus Unboxing Video

A well-known YouTuber Marques Brownlee has shared an unboxing video featuring the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 Plus. The device was announced yesterday and is expected to go on sale on March 24, so it is unknown where and how Brownlee got his phone. Anyway, below you can find some highlights from the unboxing video.

First of all, the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone comes with the same set of accessories and documents as the original iPhone 7 Plus. The only difference is a red card telling about the (PRODUCT)RED campaign.

The phone has a matte red back panel, red Lock button, and volume rockers. The front of the phone is white, and the ring around the Home button is silver. That’s a bit strange, but nonetheless, the updated iPhone 7 Plus looks fantastic.

(PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have 128GB of 256GB of storage. The prices start at $749 for the entry-level iPhone 7 model. Apple says it will sell a limited quantity of red iPhones, so if you plan to purchase one, you will have to hurry up.