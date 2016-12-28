Check Out iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in Jet White

According to the latest video posted on Twitter by Sonny Dickson, Apple may be working on a Jet White iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. There’s no official confirmation of this fact, moreover, the leaked back panels of the smartphones don’t look like genuine components. Anyway, we hope that soon the white glossy iPhones will become available for purchase.

You can take a look at Dickson’s short clip at link . The reason for thinking the parts are fake is lack of the cutout for Apple logo on the smaller back panel. By the way, the larger one has this cutout, along with the dual camera module.

First rumors about new color options appeared on the Internet in November. Mac Otakara reporters claimed new colors will be introduced as many users demand this.

What do you think about today’s leaked iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus parts? Leave your comments below this short post.