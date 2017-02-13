Check Out Latest Galaxy S8 Renders [Images]
As the release of the new iPhone 8 rival, Samsung Galaxy S8, draws near, more and more leaked images and renders showing the device appear online. Today,
The Galaxy S8 has a curved OLED display, thin front panel bezels, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. There are no physical Home and navigation keys, however, there is a headphone jack.
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 on March 29th. Rumors suggest that the device will get a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, better battery, and a number of other improvements.
