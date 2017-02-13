Check Out Latest Galaxy S8 Renders [Images]

As the release of the new iPhone 8 rival, Samsung Galaxy S8, draws near, more and more leaked images and renders showing the device appear online. Today, Sammobile has shared several realistic and beautiful images showing how the S8 may actually look like. You can take a look at these images below.

The Galaxy S8 has a curved OLED display, thin front panel bezels, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. There are no physical Home and navigation keys, however, there is a headphone jack.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 on March 29th. Rumors suggest that the device will get a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, better battery, and a number of other improvements.