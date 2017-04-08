Check Out Leaked iPhone 8 Drawings and Schematics [Images]

SlashLeaks has recently shared several schematics and drawings that depict what appears to be the design the upcoming iPhone 8. These leaked images reveal that the new flagship device may get an edge-to-edge display with no Home button as well as the dual-lens rear camera that is placed vertically rather than horizontally to better suit AR/VR features.

The schematics were created using the drawings posted by KK on the Chinese social network Weibo. These drawings appear to be created by a Foxconn worker who decided to remain anonymous. You can check them out below.

The front panel features four circles at the top that might be used for the front facing camera, ambient light sensor, iris and possibly face scanners.

Apple plans to release three iPhone models this year. The main one is the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone 8, and the other two are LCD iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens. The top-of-the-line iPhone version may be delayed until October or November, rumors suggest.

[via iClarified ]



