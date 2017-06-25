Check Out New Apple Park Drone Video Shot by Duncan Sinfield

Duncan Sinfield has shared a new drone video of Apple’s new headquarters. This is the late June update showing the progress on the Apple Park construction site.

We can see that the number of trees has grown dramatically over the last couple of weeks and that the Steve Jobs Theater looks nearly completed. The lights inside the glass construction reveal a spacious lobby, but there’s nothing else inside at the moment. More pathways appear on site, the construction workers continue building a fountain and some other structures.

Initially, Apple planned to finish the construction of Apple Park by the end of 2016, but failed to meet this deadline. Currently, it is believed that the company will open its new headquarters sometime in the fall.