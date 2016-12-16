Check Out New Apple Watch Series 2 Ads [Video]

Apple has released two new Apple Watch Series 2 commercials called “Go Surf” and “Go Ride”. Both are focused on active people who use their smartwatches to track physical activity.

The first ad highlights the water resistance of the new Apple Watch. As we can see, even surfers, who spend most of their time in the water, can safely use the device to see how well they are doing in terms of activity.

The second short video is focused on cyclists who can use the watch to track distance and other parameters while riding their bicycle.

Earlier this month, Apple released a bunch of other Apple Watch Series 2 ads. These videos were also showing us that the wearable device is perfect for professional athletes, dancers, and all active people in general.

