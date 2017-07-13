Check Out New Drone Footage of Apple Park [Video]

Matthew Roberts has shared a new drone showing Apple’s new headquarters called Apple Park. The main building looks nearly completed and the entire territory of the campus is close to the design images shared several years ago.

More and more trees appear on the territory, we can now see what’s inside the Steve Jobs Theater, and the visitor center continues to take shape.

See the latest construction changes at Apple Park from a drone's eye view. Among the highlights are a closer look at Steve Jobs Theater, The Historic Barn, & The Visitor Center.

What do you think about today’s video? Leave your comments below.



