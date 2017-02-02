Check Out New Glossy iPhone 8 Concept [Video]

Thadeu Brandao has created a beautiful iPhone 8 concept with a massive display and new Home button integrated into the front panel. Together with the bottom part of the display, it works just like the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro adding useful features right where you need them. You can check out the video showing the concept on YouTube and below.

Among other things, the concept features thin display bezels, glossy glass body and just like its predecessor, the iPhone 7, lacks the headphone jack.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 8 at a dedicated media event in September. The handset will feature an OLED display, 10-nanometer A11 processor, and possibly more RAM. Apple will change the design of the next-generation iPhone, replacing the aluminum with glass to make it look modern and support wireless charging.

What do you think about today’s concept? Do you think Apple will come up with something similar this fall? Leave your comments down below.