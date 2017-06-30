Check Out New Images Showing Alleged iPhone 8 Prototype

A well-known leaker Benjamin Geskin has shared several new images showing what appears to be an iPhone 8 prototype. The device depicted below is a bit different from the mockups and prototypes we have seen so far as it has a slightly larger bezel at the top, where the front-facing camera and other sensors are placed.

The insider himself is sceptical about the images. Here’s what can be found on his Twitter:

“iPhone 8 Prototype, Inside tip” This ugly design, again? Hmm..

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 8 in September. The suppliers are struggling to produce enough components for the new device, so Apple is unlikely to meet with the demand at launch.