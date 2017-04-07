Check Out New iPhone 8 Concept from Martin Hajek [Video]

A well-known concept designer Martin Hajek has recently created a new iPhone 8 concept that is different from those we’ve seen before. The design of this handset is reminiscent of the first-generation iPhone released back in 2007. The designer believes that Apple may make the 10th Anniversary iPhone look as it old ancestor.

The front panel of the iPhone 8 features a borderless OLED display and lacks the Home button. The back panel, however, is similar to the back panel of the first-generation iPhone. It has a black part at the bottom that contributes to the retro look of the device.

Apart from these things, the iPhone 8 concept features a dual camera, Lightning connector, and the LED flash.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 at a media event in September along with the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Unlike the latter two, the top-of-the-line model may be delayed and won’t come to the market until October or November, insiders claim.

