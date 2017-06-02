Check Out New iPhone 8 Concept [Images]

David Chapman has created a new iPhone 8 concept based on recent leaks and mockups. The device is called the iPhone Pro, it is a bit different from all the other concepts and mockups we have seen so far. Check out the images below.

Chapman imagined the phone with a vertical dual camera on the back, no physical Home button, and the Touch ID fingerprint scanner integrated in the display. The screen has thin bezels and a set of sensors on the top side.

The design and features of the next-generation iPhone remain unknown. People familiar with the matter claim it will be made of glass and get wireless charging capabilities. On top of that, there will be an OLED display. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 in September.

What do you think about today’s concept? Leave your comments below this short post.