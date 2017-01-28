Check Out New iPhone 8 Concept [Video]

Later this year, Apple is expected to unveil the next-generation iPhone called the iPhone 8. Recent rumors and reports from reputable analysts suggest that the device may get a major redesign. Inspired by these rumors, Iskander Utebayev has created an iPhone 8 concept featuring a glossy black body, rounded display, and the iSight camera embedded in the Apple logo on the back panel of the device.

It is very unlikely that Apple will place the photo sensor in a rather awkward place. Otherwise, the device is quite similar to what we actually expect to see.

The iPhone 8 will come with an OLED display, 10-nanometer A11 processor, wireless charging, and a number of other improvements. Final specs remain unknown as the device is far from completion at the moment.

