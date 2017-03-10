Check Out New iPhone 8 Renders
Benjamin Geskin has
In general, there are six renders that show different features of the phone. You can check out these images below.
Apple is expected to introduce the next-gen iPhone later this year. Unlike the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus that may get only some minor updates, the premium model will get an OLED screen, glass body, wireless charging, and other major enhancements. The release of the all-new iPhone may be delayed, insiders claim. These rumors, however, need to be confirmed by reliable analysts.
[via
Follow us on