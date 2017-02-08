Check Out One of the Best iPhone 8 Concepts [Video]

As the iPhone 8 release date draws near, more and more concepts surface on the Internet. Today, a designer named Moe Slah has shared his beautiful design of the upcoming iPhone and iOS 11. The video showing how the purported look of the device as well as its main features has been posted to YouTube by ConceptsiPhone.

The designer has created an iPhone mockup with the screen that takes up the entire front panel. The Home button is missing and the Touch ID fingerprint scanner is integrated right into the display. The device is thinner than the iPhone 7 and features a glossy glass body.

Slah suggests that Apple should revamp the iOS 11 design, making the notifications, Control Center, and the entire interface completely different compared to iOS 10 while adding the long-awaited Dark Mode.

