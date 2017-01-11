Check Out These 1st Generation iPhone Prototypes with Different UI

Sonny Dickson has recently shared a video showing two early prototypes of the first-generation iPhone. Below you can take a look at the user interface of the two models and see how the iPhone could have looked like if Steve Jobs chose a different prototype.

The first device is called the P1. It was created by Tony Fadell and his team. The UI features a virtual Click Wheel that doesn’t seem to suit the touch screen well. That’s why Apple CEO Steve Jobs opted for the user interface design of the P2 – a prototype developed by Scott Forstall. This UI became what we know as iPhone OS and then iOS.

