Check Out This iOS 11 Concept [Video]

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 11 at its WWDC conference this June. The list of new features and improvements of the operating system remains unknown, but Jacek Zieba has created a beautiful concept showing how the next-generation iPhone operating system may look like. You can check out the video below or on YouTube.

The concept reveals iOS 11 with the Night Mode, Siri, group FaceTime calls, improved screen rotation switch and volume control, split screen for iPhones, the ability to clear cache, 3D Touch toggles, and something called "Game Mode".

Along with iOS 11, at WWDC Apple may unveil macOS 10.13. First references to this version have been found earlier today.

What do you think about this iOS 11 concept? Leave your comments below.