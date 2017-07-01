Check Out This New iPhone 8 Concept by Martin Hajek [Images]

A well-known concept designer Martin Hajek has posted a bunch of images showing the iPhone 8 concept. The designer imagined that the next-generation flagship device will get a glass back panel and a stainless steel frame. Even though this is not the actual iPhone 8 and not even a leaked prototype, it looks gorgeous.

Hajek’s latest concept is a device that has a screen with thin bezels and a vertically placed rear camera. There is no Home button or headphone jack. In general, it goes in line with most rumors and predictions about the device.

Below you can check out some more images of the new concept.

What do you think about the new iPhone 8? Leave your comments below this short post.