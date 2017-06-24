Check Out This New iPhone 8 Leak

A well-known leaker Benjamin Geskin has shared several new images and a video showing the iPhone 8 design. This time he used the smartphone dummy along with an alleged screen protector and a printed wallpaper to reveal how the next-generation Apple flagship will look in the hand.

The iPhone 8 dummy used by the leaker hints at the 5.8-inch display with thin bezels, no Home button, and the fingerprint scanner integrated into the display. There is also a bunch of sensors at the top. This design goes in line with previous rumors and leaks, but we can’t be sure it is legitimate until Apple announces the handset in the fall. We recommend you to take all the leaks and rumors with a few pinches of salt.

Apple is expected to release the all-new iPhone 8 along with two other models featuring some minor improvements called the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The exact release date is unknown, but rumors suggest that the media event dedicated to new iPhone will take place sometime in September.