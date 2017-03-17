Check Out This Vintage iPhone 7 Plus Retro Edition for $1899
A firm called ColorWare has created a new custom iPhone 7 Plus model called the
If you love the vintage look of the original 1980’s Mac then why not have it on your phone! Great attention to detail is given to this fully painted iPhone. With the multicolored Apple rainbow logo and the dark beige edge stripes your iPhone will be a work of art!
The iPhone 7 Plus Retro Edition is available for a limited time. ColorWare offers worldwide shipping and the shipping time is 2-3 weeks. In the box one can find the iPhone with Lightning EarPods, all documents, and stickers. The company also offers a one-year warranty on the product.
