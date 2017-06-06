Check Out Videos About Apple’s New Products

During the yesterday’s WWDC keynote, Apple has posted a number of commercials and funny videos about its products. Below you can take a look at all of these short clips.

The first one tells us about a new Apple data center employee who accidentally turned off all Apple devices and turned the world into a chaotic place.

The second clip is a short film about the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and its features.

The third video tells us about the yet-to-be-released iMac Pro.

The fourth clip is a film about Apple’s Amazon Echo and Google Home competitor called the HomePod.

What do you think about today’s videos? Leave your comments below.