Check Out Windows XP Working on iPhone 7 [Video]

Looks like Apple’s iPhone is capable of running not only iOS. Hacking Jules has recently shared a video showing Microsoft’s Windows XP running on Apple’s 2016 flagship device. You can take a look at the hilarious clip below.

It takes ages for Windows XP to boot or open apps, but anyway, everything functions. The developer even manages to launch the calculator on the iPhone.

Booting Windows XP on the iPhone became possible due to the iBox 2 x86 emulator. Looks like this emulator was side-loaded with the help of Xcode, but anyway, watching an old version of Microsoft’s operating system working on the phone is a funny thing.