Chinese Firm May Supply OLED Screens for Future iPhones

A Chinese firm called BOE Technology Group Co. may soon start supplying Apple with displays for new iPhones. According to Bloomberg, the company is currently building two factories in China that will produce AMOLED displays. Even though Apple has been testing sample displays manufactured by BOE for months, the final decision is yet to come. Both companies are currently in talks.

BOE Technology Group has good chances of becoming the first iPhone display supplier from China. Currently, Samsung is named as a primary OLED panel supplier for the iPhone 8. Apple is trying to diversify the supply chain to avoid shortages of components and meeting the demand for new products.

Both Apple and BOE Technology Group Co. declined to comment on rumors about their partnership.

Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhone models later this year, however, only one will get an OLED display. The other two will be equipped with traditional LCD panels.

