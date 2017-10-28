Demand For iPhone X Beats all Records

The iPhone stock has been sold out in about 10 minutes after the pre-orders started. The demand for the new iPhone model is incredible.

An Apple spokesman said: “We can see from the initial response, customer demand is off the charts.” This may lead Apple to a new sales record in the next year. The current record equals 231 million units, it was set in 2015. According to a Morgan Stanley report, Apple can sell 262 million units in 2018 and it will be the new record.

Earlier reports claimed that the demand for iPhone 8 wasn’t strong, but iPhone X could fix it despite the high price, controversial appearance with the top notch and the completely new Face ID feature that hasn’t been tested yet.

Looks like changes in the iPhone design favor the high demand for the new model. The investors have a positive attitude towards the strong pre-orders of iPhone X and Apple’s shares are now four points up.