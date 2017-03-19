Developer Teases Untethered iOS 10.3 Jailbreak
A developer nicknamed 0xnever has announced on
Here’s what can be found on developer’s Twitter:
Btw my "untetherer" tool for iOS 10.x is almost ready, turn your semi-tethered Yalu into fully untethered with 1 tap!
The name of the upcoming utility is currently unknown as well as the details about how it will work.
Apple is expected to release the final version iOS 10.3 to public within next couple of weeks. It is likely that the jailbreak will debut after the release of the firmware. Stay tuned for more updates.
