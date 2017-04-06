Drop Test: iPhone 7 vs. Galaxy S8 [Video]

A well-known YouTuber TechRax has released a new video testing the durability of the newly-released Galaxy S8 and the red iPhone 7. The blogger performed a series of drop tests that revealed that both devices can be cracked quite easily when accidentally dropped on concrete.

Samsung Galaxy S8 or the iPhone 7? Which flagship device is the winner in this drop test?

We can assume that the Samsung’s flagship performed better as it was still functioning after the drop test. Unlike the iPhone 7 that was dead and unusable.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were announced on March 29. These handsets will become the main rivals of the upcoming OLED iPhone 8.