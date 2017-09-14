Face ID will Only Recognize One Face

The newly-introduced face recognition feature will recognize only one face, eliminating a possibility to share one device with other users.

Touch ID allowed saving up to 5 fingerprints to unlock the device, users could allow their friends or family members to get into the iPhone with their fingerprints. Apple has removed the Touch ID from the iPhone X so now the unlocking will rely exclusively on face recognition. The developer Guilherme Rambo said iPhone X will only accept one face, so it will make sharing impossible.

Apple claims a chance of fooling the device is 1 in 1 000 000, the possibility is higher for people having twins or similarly-looking relatives. It’s interesting to test the new feature and see how it works. Hopefully, Face ID will work stable as unlike fingerprints, we only have one face.