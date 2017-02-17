Facial Recognition to Replace Fingerprint Scanner in iPhone 8

According to the latest report from JPMorgan analyst Rod Hall, Apple may replace the Touch ID scanner on the next-generation iPhone with a new face scanner. The expert believes that this new method biometric authentication will be more secure and effective than fingerprint recognition. Additionally, it will work even when the device is wet or dirty, which is a great advantage over Touch ID.

A front-facing 3-D scanner could replace the home button, which could be phased out if Apple goes with a full-glass front this year, Hall wrote in a research note this week. Biometric facial scanning would be more secure for Apple Pay and could work better in "wet conditions" if the iPhones are more water resistant, JPMorgan wrote.

Hall’s report corroborates the data shared by reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Yesterday, the expert claimed that the iPhone 8 may get a new 5.8-inch OLED display with the “function area” at the bottom and a new system responsible for biometric authentication of users.

Apple will unveil the iPhone 8 along with the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in September. The 10th anniversary iPhone is believed to feature a number of serious improvements, including the OLED display, glass body, and wireless charging.