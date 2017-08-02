Further iPhone 8 Leaks Revealed Some Software Details

iPhone 8 will be dedicated to the 10th anniversary of iPhones. Apple is going to introduce not only the radically new design but also big changes into the user interface.

It is already known that new iPhone will have a larger display, which lacks home button as well as bezels. Steve Troughton-Smith, who extracted new iPhone details from the HomePod firmware code, reveals the display will have 2436×1125 resolution that is 22% taller than iPhone 7.

New iPhone will not have a physical home button, but it will need some virtual analog to perform its functions. It will look more Android-like. The top “peninsula” with the camera notch and sensors will be surrounded by the indicator of cellular connection from one side and battery from another. In this case, there will be no place for time in the status bar, so it can be moved down.