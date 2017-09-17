Getting an iPhone X Won’t Be Fast or Easy

The KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will not be able to produce enough iPhone X models until next year.

In the recent note, the Kuo predicted that the iPhone X supplies won’t be enough to meet the demand up till the middle of 2018. It means that purchasing an iPhone X this year may be a challenge:

We believe the fullscreen design and facial recognition features will drive replacement demand for the iPhone X. However, due to supply constraints, we expect market demand won't be fully met before 1H18. We revise down our forecast for 2017 iPhone X shipments from 45-50 million to around 40 million units, but we therefore revise up our 2018 iPhone X shipment estimate to 80-90 million units.

The analyst also supposed that Apple starts iPhone X pre-orders over a month later than other models to sell some iPhone 8 and 8 Plus before that time. If you want to get the new iPhone this year, it's better to take a chance and pre-order it on October 27.