Group FaceTime Video Calling to Debut in iOS 11 – Rumor

According to the latest report from The Verifier, iOS 11 will bring a number of new social features to the operating system. One of such features is the ability to add up to 5 participants to FaceTime video calls. Apple may announce the feature later this year at its annual WWDC conference along with other improvements and enhancements for iOS.

Sources add that it will be possible to start a group video call from a group chat in iMessage. The insiders, however, say they can’t confirm the new features will debut in iOS 11 for sure.

Apple is developing iOS 11 for the iPhone 8. Older devices up to iPhone 5s or iPhone 5 will also be compatible with the firmware, even though may support not all features. The design and other changes of iOS 11 remain unknown.

