Here’s How Apple Campus 2 Looks Like Now [Video]

Matthew Roberts and Duncan Sinfield have shared new drone videos showing the progress on Apple’s new campus. The work continues at usual pace even though the construction site is still covered with water left after heavy rains. Check out the videos below or on YouTube.

Both YouTubers point out that workers continue planting trees and shaping the landscape. Solar panels are being installed on the roof and inside of the main building a fountain starts taking the required shape. R&D center, parking places, and the would-be fitness center are nearly finished. Active work is being conducted inside of the buildings, but unfortunately, we can’t see what’s inside.

Apple is expected to finish the construction of its new headquarters later this year. First teams might start moving to the Campus 2 within next few weeks.

