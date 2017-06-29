Here’s How New iPhone 8 May Look Like [Video]

New video showing something very similar to the upcoming iPhone 8 has appeared on YouTube earlier this week. The dummy model featured in the short clip was shared by a well-known leaker OnLeaks and Tiger Mobiles.

The model depicted in the video has a glossy black back panel, a dual camera placed vertically and lack the Home button. In general, the dummy unit goes in line with most rumors and predictions about the iPhone 8.

Apple is expected to unveil the next-generation iPhone 8 in September. The device will reportedly get a 5.8-inch OLED display, new sensors for AR and VR, more RAM, and a number of other hardware improvements. The flagship will run on iOS 11.

Along with the iPhone 8, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.



