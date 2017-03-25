Here’s How Red iPhone 7 with Black Front Panel May Look Like [Video]

Earlier this week, Apple released the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. While both devices look and feel great, many users believe that the phone with a black front panel might be much better. This was the main reason for a YouTuber nicknamed JerryRigEverything to replace the front panel and see how the handset would change. Below you can take a look at the video showing the red iPhone 7 with a white front panel turning into a red iPhone 7 with a black front panel.

The blogger used a set of tools and a front panel from his matte black iPhone 7 to replace the screen of the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7. After installing a different components, he discovered that the Home button and Touch ID fingerprint scanner don’t work. He had to install the white button that came with the device, which then worked. Even though the white Home button looks awkward on the black front panel, the device is fully functional.

