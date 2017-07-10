iCloud Trademark will Cover Smart Glasses and Handset Peripherals

Since April, Apple has been adding specific types of products like smart glasses, virtual and augmented reality displays etc. to the list of updated trademarks that cover Mac Pro and iMac Pro computers as well as the ARKit framework for developing augmented reality apps.

Apple has also updated their figurative trademark for iCloud. The Hong Kong Trademark Office now lists smartglasses and similar devices associated with iCloud.

Apple is not simply listing the device as ‘smart glasses’. The company also list the applications that the new devices will be associated with. Such a delicacy can confirm this is supposed to be an intended trend that the Cupertino company will be working on in the future.