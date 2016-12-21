iFixit Team Performs Teardown of AirPods [Images]

The iFixit team has performed a teardown of the new wireless AirPods taking a closer look at the internals of the new headphones. As it turns out, the headphones contain much glue that holds the internal components together and makes the repair process nearly impossible.

iFixit experts have also disassembled the charging case that comes with the AirPods. To do so, they had to use a rotary saw. It contains a 1.52 watt hour lithium-polymer battery. Its capacity is nearly 16 times larger than the capacity of the battery found in each AirPod. After taking x-ray shots of the charging case components, the iFixit team found out that there’re some quality issues with them. They may have become the reason for late release of the AirPods.

The repairability score of the new headphones is 0 out of 10. It is impossible to disassemble the AirPods without damaging them or the charging case. Below you can find some photos of the internals.