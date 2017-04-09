Images Show Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 with 3,2000mAh Battery

Several images showing the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 have recently appeared on the Internet. They come out of Vietnam, a country where the Korean manufacturer has several manufacturing facilities. This fact proves that Samsung may be planning a launch of the updated Galaxy Note 7 in the near future.

The device has a new safe 3,200mAh battery. The capacity went 300mAh down compared to the original Galaxy Note 7, which means it is physically smaller and fits the device perfectly. The handset has the model identifier N935, whereas the original Note 7 had the model identifier N930. Quite possibly, Samsung will change the device name to avoid references to the negative reputation of the Galaxy Note 7. Android 7.0 is installed on the smartphone.

The release date and countries of availability of the new model remain unknown. All we know is that Samsung won’t sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units in the USA and India. The device may be targeted at emerging markets as a cheaper competitor of last year flagship smartphones.