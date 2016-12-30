Inventec Expanding AirPods Production Capacity Because of Strong Demand

According to the latest report shared by DigiTimes, Apple supplier Inventec is currently planning to expand the production capacity for the AirPods. The reason for such decision is strong demand for the wireless headphones released earlier this month. The manufacturer has already begun expanding the production capacity in several factories in Shanghai.

The report noted that Inventec has recently started expanding capacity at its Shanghai plants in order to satisfy increasing demand for the earphones and the plants are currently working overtime to deliver orders.

Even though the demand for the AirPods is strong, a number of users have recently started complaining about the charging case battery life. The problem doesn’t seem to affect many users, but when you pay $160 for the earbuds, you expect them to work properly. Hopefully, the charging cases will not lose charge with time.