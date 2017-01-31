iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Gains iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4 Support

Luca Todesco has released yet another version of its semi-tethered jailbreak of iOS 10.2. The version seems to be identical to the one released last weekend, however, has one major improvements. yalu102 now supports the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4.

Those who haven’t updated their devices to iOS 10.2.1 can jailbreak their iPhones, iPads and iPod touch units right now. The list of all devices compatible with the latest version of yalu is available below. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are still not supported.

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPad Air

iPad Air 2

iPad Pro (both 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch)

iPad mini (2, 3, and 4)

iPod touch (6th generation).

The updated version of jailbreak is available on Todesco’s website . If you think you need it, you can download it from there and hack your device. Don’t forget to create a backup of the important files.

Feel free to ask any questions related to the jailbreak in the comments section below.