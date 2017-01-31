iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Gains iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4 Support
Luca Todesco has released yet another version of its semi-tethered jailbreak of iOS 10.2. The version seems to be identical to the one released last weekend, however, has one major improvements. yalu102 now supports the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4.
Those who haven’t updated their devices to iOS 10.2.1 can jailbreak their iPhones, iPads and iPod touch units right now. The list of all devices compatible with the latest version of yalu is available below. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are still not supported.
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPad Air
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Pro (both 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch)
- iPad mini (2, 3, and 4)
- iPod touch (6th generation).
The updated version of jailbreak is available on Todesco’s
