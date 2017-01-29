iPhoneRoot.com       
iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Now Supports New Devices

Luca Todesco has just released an updated version of his iOS 10.2 jailbreak. According to the developer, the utility now supports all 64-bit Apple devices except for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as well as some iPads. yalu beta 2, as the hacker calls it, is available on Todesco’s website.

yalu102 for 6s/SE/6/5s, iPod Touch 6 and iPad Pro and a bunch of other iPad Minis (all 64 bit minus i7 and iPad Air 2)

The full list of compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models includes such devices:

  • iPhone 5s
  • iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPad Air (except for the second-generation model)
  • iPad Pro (both 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch)
  • iPad mini (all models with 64-bit processors)
  • iPod touch (6th generation).

Written by Andrey

Sunday, January 29, 2017. 23:14

