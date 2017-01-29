iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Now Supports New Devices

Luca Todesco has just released an updated version of his iOS 10.2 jailbreak. According to the developer, the utility now supports all 64-bit Apple devices except for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as well as some iPads. yalu beta 2, as the hacker calls it, is available on Todesco’s website .

yalu102 for 6s/SE/6/5s, iPod Touch 6 and iPad Pro and a bunch of other iPad Minis (all 64 bit minus i7 and iPad Air 2)

The full list of compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models includes such devices:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

iPad Air (except for the second-generation model)

iPad Pro (both 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch)

iPad mini (all models with 64-bit processors)

iPod touch (6th generation).

You can jailbreak your compatible device right now, but don't forget to create a backup before that to avoid problems.