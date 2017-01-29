iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Now Supports New Devices
Luca Todesco has just released an updated version of his iOS 10.2 jailbreak. According to the developer, the utility now supports all 64-bit Apple devices except for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as well as some iPads. yalu beta 2, as the hacker calls it, is available on Todesco’s
yalu102 for 6s/SE/6/5s, iPod Touch 6 and iPad Pro and a bunch of other iPad Minis (all 64 bit minus i7 and iPad Air 2)
The full list of compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models includes such devices:
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus
- iPad Air (except for the second-generation model)
- iPad Pro (both 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch)
- iPad mini (all models with 64-bit processors)
- iPod touch (6th generation).
You can jailbreak your compatible device right now, but don't forget to create a backup before that to avoid problems.
