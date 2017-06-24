iOS 11 Beta and iOS 10.3.2 Beta Can Be Jailbroken [Images]

KeenLab researchers have recently jailbroken both iOS 11 beta and iOS 10.3.2. The images proving this fact were shown at the MOSEC security conference and shared by the Alibaba security engineer. Apple hasn’t patched all the vulnerabilities that can be used to hack iPhones and iPads.

To show the jailbreak, the researchers used an iPhone 6 running iOS 10.3.2, iPhone 7 running iOS 10.3.2, and the iPhone 7 running iOS 11 beta 2. It is currently unknown if the vulnerabilities discovered by the KeenLab engineers will be used for a public tool for jailbreak. They may sell the information about the security holes directly to Apple.

There is no tool for iOS 10.3.2 or iOS 11 jailbreak as of yet, but it may be released in the fall, after the release of iOS 11.

Stay tuned for more news about iOS jailbreak.