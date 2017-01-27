iPad Celebrates 7th Birthday Today

Seven years ago, Apple CEO unveiled the original iPad, marking a new milestone in the history of the company. The device was a success, even though there were no support for Flash, camera, or multitasking.

“iPad is our most advanced technology in a magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price,” said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO. “iPad creates and defines an entirely new category of devices that will connect users with their apps and content in a much more intimate, intuitive and fun way than ever before.”

The device featured a 1024 x 768 9.7-inch display, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options, as well as the A4 processor. The prices ranged from $499 for the entry-level Wi-Fi only model to $849 for the top-notch Wi-Fi + 3G tablet. The first-generation iPad was the device that contributed to the development of the whole new industry – the tablet industry.

Apple is expected to release new iPad versions of the iPad sometime in 2017. they will get faster processors and probably undergo some design changes. Insiders claim that there will be a new 10.5-inch iPad to complement the lineup of 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch tablets.