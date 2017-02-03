iPhone 6 Plus Bursts into Flames Again

Another iPhone caught fire while being plugged in at night. The incident took place in Palm Harbor, Florida on Tuesday. Amanda Bentz’s iPhone 6 Plus started making a hissing sound and then the battery burst into flames. Luckily, the woman woke up and asked her husband to put out the fire, so nobody was hurt that night.

Here’s how Amanda Bentz describes the situation:

My face was so close to the phone that when it immediately went up in flames, it woke me up. I’m luckily a light sleeper. [...] It was just like a ‘shhhhhh,’ kind of like fireworks. It literally blew flames right out the side of the phone.

The phone now looks like a piece of molten plastic and aluminum, but Apple agreed to investigate the issue. The company offered the woman a replacement iPhone 6 Plus, but the she is still scared and doesn’t know if she want the same phone.

This is not the first time the iPhone bursts into flames. Typically, the reason for this are counterfeit chargers or faulty batteries.