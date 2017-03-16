iPhone 8 Display Won’t Be as Curved as Galaxy S7 Edge Display

The next-generation iPhone may get a new 'gentler' curved display than the display of the Galaxy S7 Edge. This will be an AMOLED display, however, its edges will be curved only slightly as it is difficult to produce a matching curved glass cover. Thanks to the new screen, the active viewable area of the iPhone 8 display will be 5.2-inches. The report comes from usually reliable Nikkei analysts.

While the curved screen will allow a viewable area of about 5.2 inches and make the iPhone even sleeker, it will not offer significant new functions, the person said.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, Biel Crystal and Lens Technology are said to be working on new glass display covers. Even though the design of the next-generation flagship is not yet finalized, it is very likely that today’s rumor about gentle display curve is true.

Earlier this month, other sources indicated that the iPhone 8 will get a flat screen.

Apple will announce the iPhone 8 in September, but the handset will hit the store shelves only in the fourth quarter of this year. Apart from the new flagship, Apple will also announce two other models, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.