iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, and iPhone 7s Plus to Get Wireless Charging – Analyst

According to the latest report from usually reliable KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, all three iPhone model this year will feature wireless charging. The new technology may make the devices a bit more expensive, especially the flagship iPhone 8 with a 5.8-inch OLED display.

Kuo believes that Apple will make it possible to charge the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, and iPhone 7s Plus wirelessly. To prevent the devices from overheating and protecting the internal components, Apple plans to use a special graphite layer. The OLED iPhone will also get a new 3D Touch module that will be compatible with the new display. All three iPhone will get glass back panels.

These improvements as well as the usage of other modern components will make the handsets more expensive. For example, the new 3D Touch module may cost Apple 30-50% more to produce if compared to the module of the current iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. This will result in retail price increase.

Apple’s iPhone 8 will get a new design along with faster A11 Fusion processor, more RAM, and other hardware improvements. The specs of the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus haven’t been shared by insiders.