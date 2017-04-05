iPhone 8 Launch to Take Place in October or November

According to the latest report from the Chinese newspaper Economic Daily News (via DigiTimes), the launch of the new iPhone 8 may take place in October or November. The reasons for this include difficulties in the lamination process of curved OLED displays and the adoption of new 3D sensing system that should be used for facial recognition.

Notably, the report suggests that the next-generation iPhone will have a curved display, even though many insiders believe Apple will leave the screen flat.

Apple suppliers are working hard to produce enough components for the OLED iPhone 8. The list of these suppliers includes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Foxconn Electronics, Pegatron Technology, Wistron, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Largan Precision, Cyntec, and Yageo.

Earlier today, a report appeared online suggesting that the entry-level iPhone 8 may get a price tag of $850. Still, it is too early to predict what price the next-generation iPhone will get.